Biometric POS Terminals Market Growth In Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biometric POS terminals market is poised to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 36% during the forecast period.

The report on the biometric POS terminals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in fraud at merchant POS terminals.

The biometric POS terminals market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of the self-service market as one of the prime reasons driving the biometric POS terminals market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biometric POS terminals market covers the following areas:

Biometric POS Terminals Market SizingBiometric POS Terminals Market ForecastBiometric POS Terminals Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

BIYO LLC

EKEMP Intl Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Ingenico Group SA

M2SYS Technology

SmartMetric Inc.

Sthaler Ltd.

VeriFone Inc.

Zvetco LLC

Zwipe AS

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Fingerprint identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Palm vein identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

