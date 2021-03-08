Biomerics Announces Expansion Of Texas Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics, a leading mid-market medical device contract manufacturer, announced it is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Athens, TX. Founded in 1993, Biomerics FMI is a vertically integrated high volume catheter development and manufacturing leader in the attractive PTA, Endourology, and Endoscopy markets.

The expansion is in support of active transfer programs with strategic customers and major OEMs.

The expansion totals 24,000 sq. ft. including professional office space, engineering labs, quality inspection labs, 10,000 sq. ft. class 8 clean room, and machining center.

Biomerics FMI currently employs 420 people at its 80,000 sq. ft. five facility campus, a center of excellence in extrusion, injection molding, medical balloon forming, advanced shaft reflow, coating, catheter assembly, packaging, and sterilization. The expansion is in support of active transfer programs with strategic customers and major OEMs in the interventional markets.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Athens, Texas," stated Travis Sessions, Biomerics CEO. "Biomerics FMI has storied history in this community and we look forward to continuing this legacy."

"We are excited for the value that this expansion brings to our customers. The established cross-functional teams at BFMI are well prepared to execute new development and tech transfer programs to fill the cleanroom space," stated Chris Richardson, Biomerics Director of Sales and Marketing. "The favorable business climate in Texas combined with vertically integrated development and manufacturing positions Biomerics FMI as an ideal US contract manufacturing partner."

Construction is expected to be completed by Q4 2021 and will be celebrated with an open house. Welcome to Texas Y'all.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1993, Biomerics is a mid-market medical device contract manufacturer serving the Interventional Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, and Advanced Surgical markets. As a vertically integrated partner, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs. Biomerics provides engineering development services, technical transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing service for finished medical devices through various locations in the United States and Costa Rica. Biomerics is a leader in biomaterials, injection molding, extrusion, micro metals processing, medical balloons, catheter assembly, and finished packaging. Biomerics operates under certified ISO 13485:2018 quality system and is FDA registered.

