Biomerics Announces Acquisition Of Berg Manufacturing Inc. & Knight Machining LLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics LLC, a leading mid-market contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, announced it has acquired a majority interest in Berg Manufacturing Inc. Berg Manufacturing, based in Santa Clara, California, is an industry leader in Swiss micromachining for the advanced robotic surgery, endoscope, and interventional catheter markets.

As part of the Berg merger, Biomerics announced the purchase of six additional Willemin-Macodel machining centers and the acquisition of Knight Machining LLC, a metal component and laser processing business located in Plymouth, MN. The combined business unit will have over 100 laser processing centers and 45 machining centers, including 18 Willemin-Macodel micromachining centers.

"Berg Manufacturing and Knight Machining will join the Biomerics NLE team," stated Travis Sessions, CEO. "The Berg and Knight additions are part of our vision to build a leading vertically integrated micro-metals business unit. The BNLE division has expertise in laser processing, Swiss micromachining, Swiss turning, guidewire processing (coiling, grinding, and marking), metal finishing, and medical device assembly. In addition, we anticipate follow-on acquisitions and organic growth in the strategic areas of nitinol and thin wall tube processing, sharps manufacturing, and metal finishing."

"We are excited to join forces with Jason McCash and the entire Berg team," stated Rich Rosselli, President of Biomerics NLE. "We have enjoyed a long-standing vendor/customer relationship with Berg, and they have been an outstanding partner. They consistently produce exceptional results on challenging applications that few companies have even the capability to attempt. Their passion for developing strong customer partnerships, combined with micromachining excellence, makes Berg an ideal fit for our micro-metals strategy."

"Berg's philosophy from day one has been to become the leader in complex part metal micromachining," stated Jason McCash, Operations Manager, Berg Manufacturing. "We believe we have accomplished this by investing in the most sophisticated equipment on the market, developing world-class process engineering, and building quality procedures to meet our customers' needs. Most importantly, we achieved this via the hard work of our talented employees. We could not be happier with the merger and consider this the next step in significantly scaling the business. We look forward to being a part of the Biomerics team."

Biomerics NLE is a vertically integrated micro-metals processing business serving the medical robotics and interventional device markets. The company operates ISO 13485:2016 facilities in Connecticut, Minnesota, California, and Costa Rica. A.S. Freeman Advisors advised Biomerics NLE regarding the transaction.

About Biomerics

Founded in 1993, Biomerics is a mid-market medical device contract manufacturer serving the Interventional Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, and Advanced Surgical markets. As a vertically integrated partner, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs. Biomerics provides engineering development services, technical transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services for finished medical devices through various locations in the United States and Costa Rica. Biomerics is a leader in biomaterials, injection molding, extrusion, micro metals processing, medical balloons, catheter assembly, and finished packaging. Biomerics operates under certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system and is FDA registered.

