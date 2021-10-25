Biomerics Advances Metals Capabilities And Capacities

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomerics LLC, a leading mid-market contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, announced that it is doubling its micromachining capacity, as well as adding additional metals capabilities. The Santa Clara, CA facility has already added four new Willemin-Macodel machining centers. In addition, eight more systems are scheduled to be installed in the Monroe, CT facility, four by year's end and four by mid-2022. "In only three months since joining the Biomerics family, we have seen an unprecedented increase in demand for our services," stated Jason McCash, Senior VP of Micromachining. "We're installing machines as fast as possible and are excited to expand and bring our expertise to the CT operation as well."

The CT and MN facilities are also executing expansion plans, including floor space, capital equipment, and manufacturing technologies. "We've added a fifth Swiss machine with an integrated laser to the CT facility, as well as additional manufacturing technologies beyond micromachining," stated Rich Rosselli, President of Biomerics NLE. "We have installed coil winding in CT, guidewire profile grinding in MN, and additional laser tube cutting capability, targeted at microcatheters, flexible needles, and steerable endoscopic devices."

"I couldn't be more pleased with the way the CT and CA teams are seamlessly integrating and working together on this significant expansion," stated Travis Sessions, CEO of Biomerics. "This increase in demand is exactly what we expected to occur when we started to build out the metals portion of Biomerics over two years ago. The medical device market needs contract manufacturers that can work to the highest quality standards and still be nimble enough to respond to the market's need for both speed and scale. Biomerics offers all of this in a single vertically integrated organization."

Biomerics continues to execute its vision of creating end-to-end micro metals solutions for the interventional markets both organically and through strategic acquisition by actively pursuing vertical integration opportunities in hypotube, MIM, and advanced grinding operations.

Founded in 1993, Biomerics is a mid-market medical device contract manufacturer serving the Interventional Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, and Advanced Surgical markets. As a vertically integrated partner, Biomerics supplies 20 of the top 30 medical device OEMs. Biomerics provides engineering development services, technical transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services for finished medical devices through various locations in the United States and Costa Rica. Biomerics is a leader in biomaterials, injection molding, extrusion, micro metals processing, medical balloons, catheter assembly, and finished packaging. Biomerics operates under certified ISO 13485:2016 quality system and is FDA registered.

