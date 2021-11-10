Biomea Fusion To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel irreversible small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that Thomas Butler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in two upcoming virtual conferences.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Fireside chat on Thursday, November 18 th at 3:00am ET

Piper Sandler 33 rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Fireside chat on Monday, November 22 nd at 10:00am ET

Biomea Fusion will participate in 1x1 investor meetings during the conferences hosted by Jefferies and Piper Sandler, respectively. Video webcasts will be available for viewing on the News & Events section of biomeafusion.com. Archived webcasts will be available for viewing for 30 and 90 days, respectively, following the webcasts.

About BMF-219

BMF-219 is an irreversibly binding inhibitor of menin, a protein that is known to play an essential role in oncogenic signaling in genetically defined leukemias. Preclinically, BMF-219 has demonstrated robust downregulation of key leukemogenic genes in addition to menin itself (via MEN1) in well-established menin dependent cell lines. Additionally, BMF-219 has shown efficacy in multiple in vivo and in vitro models of acute leukemias and lymphomas. BMF-219 will be evaluated in a first-in-human trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia with MLL/KMT2A gene rearrangement or NPM1 mutation.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. An irreversible small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional reversible drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ discovery platform to advance a pipeline of irreversible treatments against key oncogenic drivers of cancer. Biomea Fusion's goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing irreversible small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers.

Contact:

Van SandwickDirector, Investor Relations & Corporate Developmentvsandwick@biomeafusion.com(650) 460-7759