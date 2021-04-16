Biomea Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. ("Biomea") (Nasdaq: BMEA), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Biomea. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Biomea, are expected to be $153.0 million. Biomea's common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 16, 2021, under the ticker symbol "BMEA." The offering is expected to close on April 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Biomea has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Piper Sandler & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 15, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from, when available from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

