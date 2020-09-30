BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy Named As One Of The Best And Brightest Companies To Work For In The Nation Two Years Running

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today they have again been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) for 2020. This announcement comes on the heels of their 2019 Best and Brightest award as well as recent recognition as an Inc. 5000 company.

Companies were assessed by an independent research firm on a number of key measures and industry benchmarks to determine the "Best and Brightest" designation. Key measures and categories include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment, Selection and Orientation; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity and Inclusion; Work-Life Balance; Community Initiatives; Strategic Company Performance, and the Best of the Best: Small Business, Medium Business, and Large Business.

"Through the first half of 2020, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding Race. It is in these unique times, the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

"It's an exciting time to be a member of the BioMatrix family," Diane Schumacher, Vice President, Human Resources asserts. "Despite the challenges we've faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company and its' employees have continued to thrive in the face of adversity. I am so proud of our performance and all we've been able to collectively accomplish."

All 2020 companies selected to be recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine.

As BioMatrix continues to grow, the organization is seeking top talent in several functional areas of the business. Employment opportunities can be found on the BioMatrix website or the organization's LinkedIn page.

About BioMatrix Specialty PharmacyBioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life.

About the Best and Brightest Programs The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole.

Media Contact: Tara Marchese, Corporate Director of MarketingPhone: 954-908-7636Email: tara.marchese@biomatrixsprx.com

