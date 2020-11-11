BioMatrix Pharmacist Receives Prestigious "2020 Next-Generation Pharmacist" Award In Specialty Pharmacy Category

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced today that Kionna Oleru, Pharm.D, and manager of the organization's Columbia, Maryland location, was awarded the prestigious 2020 Next-Generation Pharmacist award in the specialty pharmacy category. Presented by Pharmacy Times and Parata Systems, the Next-Generation Pharmacist Award program recognizes the leadership of pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, student pharmacists, and industry advocates advancing the role of the modern pharmacist. This year marked the 11 th annual gala, celebrating award recipients across the country in ten award categories including the top honor of being named the 2020 Next-Generation Pharmacist®.

The Next-Generation Specialty Pharmacist category is awarded to a pharmacist with a primary focus in, "specialty services and disease management for patients with complex or rare diseases who are being treated with high-touch, high-cost specialty medications." Kionna was nominated by her peers and evaluated by an independent panel of esteemed judges from across the pharmacy industry. The panel is chaired by Pharmacy Times Editor-In-Chief Troy Trygstad and also includes previous Next-Generation award winners.

"Serving patients with chronic and rare diseases has been a pleasure of mine," Kionna shared in her acceptance speech. "I get to work with a great team of pharmacists, technicians, support staff, and nurses to reach our patients. Together we have conducted research and created patient engagement programs that has really made a difference in patient lives." Kionna has been a pharmacist for 13 years achieving board of pharmacy licenses in 9 states. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Howard University.

"I am so very proud of Kionna and all of her accomplishments," stated Royce Burruss, RPh, MBA, cGCP, FASCP, Corporate Director of Clinical Services for BioMatrix. "I personally have no doubt that her patients, BioMatrix, and the profession of pharmacy will continue to be positively impacted by her important contributions into the foreseeable future."

For more information about BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, please visit www.biomatrixsprx.com.

About BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy

BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy, an Inc. 5000 company, offers comprehensive, nationwide specialty pharmacy services and digital health technology solutions for patients with chronic, difficult to treat conditions. Our commitment to every patient is to provide individualized pharmacy services, timely access to care, and focused education and support. We offer a tailored approach for a wide range of therapeutic categories, improving health and empowering patients to experience a higher quality of life .

Media Contact: Tara Marchese, Corporate Director of MarketingP: 954-908-7636E: tara.marchese@biomatrixsprx.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomatrix-pharmacist-receives-prestigious-2020-next-generation-pharmacist-award-in-specialty-pharmacy-category-301171128.html

SOURCE BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy