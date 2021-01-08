Biological Dynamics To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biological Dynamics, Inc., a healthcare company committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at an early stage, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

CEO Raj Krishnan, Ph.D. and CFO Kevin Han, will provide an overview of the company and host a Q&A on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

A link to the webcast will be available in the Company Events section on Biological Dynamics' website: https://biologicaldynamics.com/company-events.

About Biological Dynamics

Biological Dynamics, Inc. is a healthcare company committed to improving global health outcomes by detecting diseases at an early stage. The company's proprietary platform, Verita™, isolates circulating nanoparticles and macromolecules directly from blood. The company is applying the platform technology along with machine learning toward detecting cancers in its earliest stages. For more information, please visit www.biologicaldynamics.com and follow us at @BiodynSD on Twitter.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biological-dynamics-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301203604.html

SOURCE Biological Dynamics