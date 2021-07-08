Biologic Therapeutics Market Fearuting AbbVie Inc. And AstraZeneca Plc | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biologic therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 226.61 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the biologic therapeutics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The biologic therapeutics market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Healthcare Include: Global Therapeutic Vaccines Market - Global therapeutic vaccines market is segmented by Type (Cancer vaccines, Infectious diseases vaccines, Neurological diseases vaccines, Autoimmune diseases vaccines, and Other diseases vaccines) and Geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market - Global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented by product (consumables and equipment), end-user (hospitals, private laboratories, and others), drug class (antiepileptics, immunosuppressants, antibiotics, antiarrhythmics, and others), and geography ( Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Biologic Therapeutics Market Participants: AbbVie Inc.The company operates through a single business segment that focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of various indications.

AstraZeneca PlcThe company offers IMFINZI. It is a human immunoglobulin G1 kappa monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction of PD-L 1 with the PD-1 and CD80 molecules.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.The company offers OPDIVO. It is nivolumab a PD-1 inhibitor monoclonal antibody approved for the treatment of various head and neck cancers, including oral cancer.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/biologic-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis

Biologic Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: SegmentationBiologic therapeutics market is segmented as below:

Product

Antibody Therapeutics



Vaccines



Cell Therapy



Gene Therapy



Other Therapies

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The biologic therapeutics market is driven by the strong R&D pipeline. In addition, the introduction of biosimilars is expected to trigger the biologic therapeutics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Get more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the biologic therapeutics market.Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44341

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/biologic-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/biologic-therapeuticsmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biologic-therapeutics-market-fearuting-abbvie-inc-and-astrazeneca-plc--technavio-301326060.html

SOURCE Technavio