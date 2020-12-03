BioLife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE) Announces New Board Of Directors

Toronto, Canada, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK: BLFE) is pleased to announce the appointment of new board members and officers, effective as of December 1st, 2020.

BioLife Sciences welcomes distinguished new members, Dr. Nataliya Hearn and Mr. Brian Morales, to the company's Board of Directors.

Professor turned serial entrepreneur, Dr. Hearn brings a deep and diverse set of skills and experience to BioLife Sciences, focused on the implementation and commercialization of new technologies and education. Dr. Hearn was Founder and CEO of Element 21 (ranked as the fastest growing company in Canada run by a woman W100 2009) that brought space age alloy technology to sports (baseball, golf, lacrosse), electronics, and aviation industries and organized the launch of the golf drive from the International Space Station (2006). Her company was featured in Forbes (June 2010) for the developing space age materials used by a Mount Everest team, incorporating the warmest and thinnest jackets using ZeroLoft aerogel insulation materials. As an early blockchain adopter and investor, Dr. Hearn has experience with ICOs and is a blockchain educator for uses and applications. In addition, Dr. Hearn has 20 years' experience as director and advisor to US and Canadian public and private companies.

Dr. Hearn obtained her B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Toronto and her Ph.D. in Material Engineering from the University of Cambridge, UK.

Mr. Morales is a CPA, CA and has served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of several publicly listed mining exploration and development and financial technology companies from 2010 to 2017. He has been involved with taking companies public on various exchanges including markets in Canada, the US and in England. Mr. Morales has had a twenty-year finance career beginning his career with Ernst & Young LLP and has held finance positions of increasing seniority and complexity including as an equity research analyst with Credit Suisse.

In addition, we announce that Mr. Itav Avital has officially ended his term as a Director of BioLife Sciences, effective October 31st, 2020, after serving on our Board of Directors for many years. We thank Mr. Avital for his dedicated service and stewardship of the company over his long tenure.

"The additions of Dr. Hearn and Mr. Morales represent an important milestone for our company," said Mr. DeFour, Chairman & CEO of BioLife Sciences. "Their collective knowledge and experience in the management and building of public companies will be an invaluable resource to greatly help position BioLife Sciences for future growth."

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces. One of BioLife Sciences' core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information:

www.biolifesciences.com

ir@biolifesciences.com

US: (775) 981-0270

Canada: (647) 558-6663