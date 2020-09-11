BIOLASE To Present At H.C. Wainwright's 22nd Annual Global Investor Conference

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) - Get Report, the global leader in dental lasers, announced today that Todd Norbe, President and Chief Executive Officer and John Beaver, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will be providing an overview of the Company, as well as recent progress and achievements at the H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 am Pacific Time ( 2:00 pm ET).

The conference will feature virtual one-on-one meetings with the BIOLASE' executives and institutional investors are invited to request meeting times at tkehrli@evcgroup.com or through their H.C. Wainwright representative. The formal presentation will be webcast live and will be available for replay at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/biol/1595926 or in the investor relations section of BIOLASE's website at www.biolase.com.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 261 patented and 52 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,200 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

