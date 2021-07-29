Biohaven's Nurtec® ODT Signs As Official Migraine Partner Of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Race

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) - Get Report announced today Nurtec ® ODT (rimegepant) is the official migraine partner of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Romain Grosjean of Rick Ware Racing will pilot the No. 51 NTT INDYCAR Series Nurtec ODT Honda for this inaugural event, which will be held on the streets of Nashville, Tenn. on August 8, 2021. Nurtec ODT is the first and only medication that's proven to both treat and prevent migraine attacks.

BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Biohaven said , "We are excited to bring the No. 51 IndyCar to the streets of Nashville and participate as a Gold sponsor of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Race. Being part of the INDYCAR Series provides another opportunity to raise awareness of migraine, a debilitating disease that affects nearly 40 million Americans, and educate about the benefits of Nurtec ODT to help people have more control of their disease."

"It is great to have Biohaven's Nurtec ODT joining the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race as the Official Migraine Partner," commented CEO Matt Crews. "Nurtec ODT has been a great partner in the NTT INDYCAR Series through Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing and Romain Grosjean. Their investment in the Motorsports industry continues to bring awareness to options that migraine sufferers have for treatment and we are thrilled to have them on board for a monumental event."

About Big Machine Music City Grand PrixFor three days in August, the streets of downtown will come alive with the sounds of music, food, and racing, all spun into an experience you just must be there to feel. To make this race even more spectacular, this course is designed to challenge the drivers and excite the fans. This temporary track, or street circuit, takes racers by Nissan Stadium (home of the NFL Tennessee Titans) and over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville. In recent years, Nashville has become a destination for people who are looking to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. There is an energy around this city that can't easily be explained. It must be felt. During the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, that energy will be through the roof.

The race will be broadcast on NBCSN.

About Nurtec ODT NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) is the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist available in a quick-dissolve ODT formulation that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults. The activity of the neuropeptide CGRP is thought to play a causal role in migraine pathophysiology. NURTEC ODT is a CGRP receptor antagonist that works by reversibly blocking CGRP receptors, thereby inhibiting the biologic activity of the CGRP neuropeptide. The recommended dose of NURTEC ODT is 75 mg, taken as needed, up to once daily to treat or every other day to help prevent migraine attacks. For more information about NURTEC ODT, visit www.nurtec.com . The most common adverse reaction was nausea and abdominal pain/indigestion. Avoid concomitant administration of NURTEC ODT with strong inhibitors of CYP3A4, strong or moderate inducers of CYP3A or inhibitors of P-gp or BCRP. Avoid another dose of NURTEC ODT within 48 hours when it is administered with moderate inhibitors of CYP3A4.

IndicationNURTEC ODT orally disintegrating tablets is a prescription medicine that is used to treat migraine in adults. It is for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. It is not known if NURTEC ODT is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information Do not take NURTEC ODTif you are allergic to NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) or any of its ingredients.

Before you take NURTEC ODT, tell your healthcare provider (HCP) about all your medical conditions, including if you:

have liver problems,

have kidney problems,

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant,

breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

NURTEC ODT may cause serious side effects including allergic reactions, including trouble breathing and rash. This can happen days after you take NURTEC ODT. Call your HCP or get emergency help right away if you have swelling of the face, mouth, tongue, or throat or trouble breathing. This occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with NURTEC ODT.

The most common side effects of NURTEC ODTwere nausea (2.7%) and stomach pain/indigestion (2.4%). These are not the only possible side effects of NURTEC ODT. Tell your HCP if you have any side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088 or report side effects to Biohaven at 1-833-4NURTEC.

Please click here for full Prescribing Information and Patient Information .

About BiohavenBiohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer's disease, and spinocerebellar ataxia; and MPO inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com .

Biohaven Contact: Vlad Coric, M.D.Chief Executive Officer Vlad.Coric@biohavenpharma.com

Media Contact: Mike BeyerSam Brown Inc. mikebeyer@sambrown.com 312-961-2502

Rick Ware Racing Contact: Kate Fegley Kate@K1Marketing.biz 704-607-0372

