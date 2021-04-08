Biofrontera Announces Preliminary Revenue For Q1 2021

Leverkusen, Germany, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the first quarter 2021.

The Company's preliminary unaudited revenue for the period January 1 to March 31, 2021 amounts to approximately EUR 5.6 million compared to EUR 6.5 million in the same period last year, a decline of 14%.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 3.9 million, compared to EUR 4.2 million in Q1 2020, which corresponds to a decline of 6%. In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 1.4 million, compared to EUR 1.3 million in Q1 2020, a gain of 7%. In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 0.3 million, compared to EUR 0.8 million in the same period last year, a decline of 69%.

While sales in Germany remained relatively stable over the quarter compared to the previous year, revenues in the USA for the months of January and February 2021 were well below those of the previous year due to the pandemic. Starting in the second half of March last year, our sales were significantly impacted by the pandemic, and this is where we already saw a significant upturn this year in the USA compared to last year. In March 2021, our sales in the USA increased by around 46% year-on-year, indicating a significant recovery of the situation in the USA, presumably also due to the high vaccination rates.

