Biofriendly Wins Gold In The 10th Annual 2020 Consumer World Awards®

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly announced today that Consumer World Awards®, world's top achievement awards program for the consumer industry, has named the Biofriendly Podcast a Gold winner in the 10th Annual 2020 Consumer World Awards.

Consumer World Awards is a premier awards program that recognizes Consumer products, companies and people from all over the world.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

Biofriendly was recognized in the Education Hero of the Year category for using their environmental platform to educate people about COVID-19.

"It's an honor to be named a winner by Consumer World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Noel Carroll, Biofriendly CEO. "Jacob and I introduced the Biofriendly Podcast in early 2019 to bring humor to environmentalism and to offer simple and approachable education on the topic. We're so excited to be honored for our hard work."

For a complete list of the 2020 Consumer World Award winners announced, visit https://consumerworldawards.com/winners/2020-winners/.

About Biofriendly CorporationBiofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 11 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com. For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube. Follow Biofriendly Planet on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

