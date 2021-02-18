Biofriendly Partners With Gulf Oil Mexico

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly Corporation, the green solutions company, has partnered with Gulf Oil Mexico to provide Green Plus energy transition fuel for gas stations across Mexico. This partnership helps Gulf Oil Mexico get another step closer to reaching the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations for 2030. Since partnering with Biofriendly in July 2020, Gulf Oil has seen a 35% increase in sales, proving that energy transition fuel is resonating with customers.

"As the only Energy Transition Fuel technology, Biofriendly's Green Plus is an innovative solution for Gulf Oil to reduce emissions from gasoline and provide more value for customers," said Biofriendly's Chief Executive Officer Noel Carroll. "With Green Plus, Gulf Oil is giving the people of Mexico an opportunity to make greener fuel choices."

Biofriendly's Green Plus is an Energy Transition fuel that is added to the gasoline at Gulf Gas Stations. By adding Green Plus to gasoline, the emissions from the gasoline are reduced resulting in a product that is better for the environment than gasoline alone.

"Throughout our relationship with the planet we have been able to witness how perfect it is and the responsibility that we have as passenger occupants," said Ricardo Gaona, CPO Gulf México. "As a company we believe in the development of communities, and without a doubt it is through a great community made up of government, companies and civil society that we will be able to reverse the current situation with an echo in our next generations. We understood it that way, therefore, in alliance with Horeb and with the incorporation of Green Plus, it has allowed us to evolve and adopt a new environmental responsibility by offering in Mexico the only fuel for energy transition."

About Biofriendly CorporationBiofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 12.5 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com. For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube .

Follow Biofriendly Planet on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram .

About Gulf Oil InternationalWith a legacy of more than 120 years, we are a leading company in innovation and application of technologies in the energy and oil markets, and we offer high-quality, higher-performance products at a competitive price, which improve people's quality of life. In addition, at Gulf we seek to create a positive impact in the environments where we operate, being aware of the environmental impact and focusing on the growth of our human talent through excellent working conditions. Contemplating our vision for the future, at Gulf we concentrate our efforts to generate new models of mobility and energy efficiency, in order to maintain our essence and passion for innovation and creating a better world.

2017: first station in Mexico and the use of liquid nanotechnology fuels. 2019: conversion to the use of energy transition fuels. 2020: launch of mobile application and contactless service.

