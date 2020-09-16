Biofriendly Corporation Finds More Ways To Help The Planet Through Charitable Donations

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biofriendly Corporation expands its philanthropic efforts, donating to multiple organizations dedicated to global preservation and reduction of human impact on the environment. Biofriendly contributed funds to Well Aware, a Texas-based Non-profit, the World Wildlife Fund, Arbor Day Foundation and the Ocean Conservancy.

"Contributing donations to charitable organizations is a big priority at Biofriendly," said Noel Carroll, CEO of Biofriendly Corporation. "As a company, our main goal is to strive for a better planet, so contributing to foundations and organizations with the same goals and initiatives as us is really important. We are honored to support these groups in their quest for a better world."

With Well Aware, Biofriendly participated in the annual Shower Strike fundraiser presented by the Austin, TX based non-profit. The employees of Biofriendly raised money to help implement innovative water systems in East Africa to fend off contamination and water scarcity. This inspiring humanitarian initiative sparked a stronger altruistic commitment for the Los Angeles based company, as Biofriendly resolved to endorse the World Wildlife Fund, Arbor Day Foundation, and Ocean Conservancy through financial support.

This focus followed the company's determination to save and protect the endangered wildlife affected by the Australian wildfires earlier this year. In donating to WIRES - NSW Wildlife Information Rescue & Education Services, Biofriendly hopes to enable the organization to rescue and rehabilitate the animals that were affected by this tragedy.

By contributing funds to protect our species through World Wildlife Fund, advocating the planting of trees to absorb carbon through the Arbor Day Foundation, and continuing to support cleaner shores and oceans with Ocean Conservancy, these charitable donations are an investment in our planet's future and Biofriendly is devoted to bringing about a positive environmental change.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 11 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

For more information, visit www.biofriendly.com. For environmental information and green tips, visit Biofriendly's e-magazine at www.biofriendlyplanet.com and listen to the Biofriendly Podcast on YouTube. Follow Biofriendly Planet on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

