Biofriendly Chief Technology Officer Michael Carroll Joins Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire / -- Biofriendly is proud to announce that Michael Carroll has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for Biofriendly. Since 2000, Carroll has been serving Biofriendly and other sustainably-minded organizations like HeliosAltas Corp with his expertise in identifying markets for new technologies along with his extensive background in renewable energy.

"I feel so privileged to join such an innovative and passionate team, one that I have had the pleasure of knowing over two decades," said Michael Carroll. "Using the resources Biofriendly has to help solve the immense problem of air pollution through technological advances has been incredibly fulfilling, and I am excited to join a Board that furthers this passion."

As the Chief Technology Officer for Biofriendly, Carroll oversees operations for the distribution of Green Plus® energy transition fuel additive to the world. He previously served as the Senior Vice President of Operations for a decade where he was responsible for worldwide production and distribution, overseeing facilities in the United States, United Kingdom and Mexico. Prior to that, he researched, developed and launched the company into a new shipping market, which still presents one of the largest opportunities for the company.

"Michael has been with the Biofriendly team since the beginning of our undertaking to try and solve the ever-present problem of environmental damage, and it is an honor to have him sit on the Board of Directors," said Noel Carroll, CEO of Biofriendly. "Michael has been instrumental in our advances in technology and the effectiveness of all future products for the company, with his passion for the climate and substantial technological experience."

"We're so pleased to bring on someone like Michael," remarked José Niño, Chairman of the Board at Biofriendly, "A true inventor, Michael is always searching for a more sustainable and affordable solution for all. He's going to make a wonderful addition to the Board."

Carroll's passion and commitment to the environment has stayed prominent throughout his career; he currently sits on the Board of Directors for Titan Oil Recovery and is CEO & President of HeliosAltas Corp., dedicated to creating energy equipment and solutions.

About Biofriendly CorporationBiofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 11 billion gallons of fuel and removed enough pollution to take the equivalent of a 200-mile lineup of cars off the road every year. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

