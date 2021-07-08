Biofertilizers Market Growth In Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.79 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the biofertilizers market to register a CAGR of over 15%.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.79 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the biofertilizers market to register a CAGR of over 15%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agri Life SOM Phytopharma Ltd., Alltech Inc., Blacksmith Bio Science, EnviroKure Liquid Organic Fertilizer, Futureco Bioscience SA, Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., Novozymes AS, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and SYMBORG CORPORATE SL are some of the major market participants. Although the growing adoption of organic farming will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Biofertilizers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Biofertilizers Market is segmented as below:

Product

Nitrogen-fixing Biofertilizers



Phosphate-solubilizing Biofertilizers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Biofertilizers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the biofertilizers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agri Life SOM Phytopharma Ltd., Alltech Inc., Blacksmith Bio Science, EnviroKure Liquid Organic Fertilizer, Futureco Bioscience SA, Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., Novozymes AS, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., and SYMBORG CORPORATE SL.

The report also covers the following areas:

Biofertilizers Market size

Biofertilizers Market trends

Biofertilizers Market industry analysis

The increasing popularity of integrated plant nutrient management is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the decreasing availability of arable land may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the biofertilizers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Biofertilizers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist biofertilizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the biofertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the biofertilizers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biofertilizers market vendors

