Bioesque Wins The Home Depot Pro 'Strategic Partner Of The Year Award'

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot Pro held its Annual Partner Conference last week (April 20-22) and Bioesque Solutions, a pioneer in the development and distribution of naturally occurring, botanically based disinfectant and cleaning products, was nominated for five (5) awards. Ultimately, the Boca Raton-based company took home the coveted Strategic Partner of the Year award.

Bioesque's Botanical Disinfectant Solution, a botanically derived formula, free of bleach and harsh chemicals, has become the top choice for hazard-conscious and environmentally sensitive residential, commercial, industrial, educational, and health care settings. Its EPA-approved 55-second kill time against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19) has been ideal for restoration scenarios involving decontamination and disinfection in the wake of coronavirus outbreaks in homes, businesses, and schools.

"The entire team at Bioesque Solutions is incredibly grateful for the partnership we have in The Home Depot Pro and its amazing employees," said Bioesque Solution's Matt Williams. "We are able to look back on 2020, one of the most challenging years in history, with an intense appreciation for everything we were able to accomplish together. At the same time, we look forward to 2021 and beyond knowing the best is yet to come!"

About Bioesque SolutionsBioesque Solutions was founded on one simple principle: there must be a better way. Leading the industry in the development and distribution of disinfectants with naturally occurring, botanically based active ingredients and cleaning products, Bioesque's products are free of bleach, chlorine, and other harsh chemicals while still offering 99.99% efficacy. Bioesque specializes in bringing the benefits of nature to address the demanding and ever-changing needs of commercial customers across various industries, including, Institutional, Industrial, Commercial, Aviation, Automotive, Hospitality, Health Care, Food Service, Janitorial, Schools, and many more.

