Biodesix Partners With Spesana To Streamline Digital Access To Molecular Diagnostics For Precision Medicine In Lung Cancer

Spesana, the developer of a novel electronic operating system to unify EMRs, and Biodesix Inc. (NSDQ: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, announced today that they have partnered to further streamline and automate the use of molecular diagnostics in clinical workflows across the United States utilizing Spesana's digital platform solutions for comprehensive lung cancer management. Spesana is a cloud based Digital Healthcare Platform unifying all EMRs, Lab Information Systems and Molecular Diagnostics to improve what is often considered a broken electronic healthcare system that all too frequently turns what should be simple tasks into complex problems for healthcare providers. The platform automates referral management, tumor boards, molecular test orders, results, and clinical trial management. Spesana breaks down therapeutic silos by providing a unified health record allowing healthcare providers to ensure patients receive precision treatments and/or opportunities to enroll in clinical trials.

"Molecular diagnostics are the key to precision medicine," said Spesana CEO Carla Balch. "Physicians believe in precision medicine yet struggle with the current logistics and workflow to order, track, and receive molecular diagnostic test results to make evidence-based decisions for their patients. The partnership between Spesana and Biodesix is an example of two companies joining together to solve even the most difficult challenges that exist today for healthcare providers and their patients. Together, our goal is to improve the user experience with an elegant data-driven workflow and highly sensitive molecular diagnostics to improve patients' outcomes and significantly improve upon the unnecessarily complicated processes that exist now."

Spesana's partnership with Biodesix includes a healthcare platform for clinicians that is beyond the various electronic medical records or lab portals. The platform will incorporate electronic ordering of molecular testing including Biodesix's blood-based Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment Testing (Nodify XL2® & Nodify CDT ® tests) and IQlung™ Testing (GeneStrat ® ddPCR, GeneStrat NGS™, & VeriStrat ® tests), all part of a Biodesix's blood-based treatment guidance portfolio with industry-leading turnaround times. The novel Spesana platform will also incorporate clinical education content, a virtual engagement platform, full tumor board capabilities, and research and clinical trial management services.

"The healthcare providers on the frontlines of comprehensive cancer care work to deliver a uniquely powerful multi-disciplinary approach for each patient who confronts a lung cancer diagnosis. Fluid communication is of the utmost importance when one considers the number of multi-disciplinary team members who treat the lung cancer patient as they move through their cancer journey," said Biodesix CEO, Scott Hutton. "The Spesana platform enables easy and open-communication and data sharing for all physicians within a health system to align on their patient's care. The partnership with Spesana is emblematic of the leading role that both companies have in the management of lung cancer and the mutual goal of the two companies to create a positive outcome for patients."

Spesana has developed a healthcare platform for all therapeutic areas in all settings of care to increase the velocity of patients moving to the right specialists with a unified medical record. Important to the mission is the focus on precision medicine, notably molecular diagnostics, and clinical collaborations to allow physicians, patients, and insurance teams to come together around the best available therapies and new clinical trials for patients. The company was founded by oncology information technology trailblazer Carla Balch and an experienced team known for building the first certified electronic medical record platform in oncology. Spesana creates real-time collaborations, decision support based on real-world data and molecular diagnostics results. For more information, please visit www.Spesana.com.

Biodesix is a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer eight non-invasive tests for patients with lung diseases. The blood based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT® tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. The blood based IQlung™ strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® targeted test, the GeneStrat NGS ™ test and the VeriStrat® test to support treatment decisions across all stages of lung cancer with results in 36-72 hours, expediting time to treatment. Biodesix also leverages the proprietary and advanced Diagnostic Cortex® AI (Artificial Intelligence) platform, to collaborate with many of the world's leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test, the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab, and the cPass ™ SARS-CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody test (cPass™ Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript, Inc,) in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

