Biodesix Announces Presentation On Use Of Biomarker-Based Risk Assessment To Inform Lung Nodule Management

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced a webinar to discuss biomarkers and risk assessment in lung nodule management. The virtual session, hosted by the American College of Chest Physicians ® (CHEST) and led by Susan Garwood, MD, National Physician Director of Pulmonary Disease at HCA Healthcare, is titled, "Using biomarker-based risk assessment to inform lung nodule referral decisions" and scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on Monday, April 26, 2021. Participants are encouraged to register using the following Zoom registration link: https://chestnet.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CTVW3JGRSFKg0d1OLLzGdw

Due to more frequent chest imaging for general diagnostic purposes, lung nodules are increasingly detected incidentally at various points of care throughout the healthcare system. In this webinar, Dr. Garwood will discuss identification of malignant lung nodules in a distributed population and how risk assessment using blood-based biomarker testing can help standardize referral patterns by stratifying patients who can be safely monitored with computerized tomography (CT) surveillance and those that should be referred to a specialist for diagnostic intervention.

"As an advanced bronchoscopist, I don't want to miss an opportunity to diagnose lung cancer at an early stage where there is a substantial survival advantage," said Dr. Garwood. "Most lung nodules are benign, so it can be challenging to determine which patients should be evaluated for a diagnostic procedure. In order to increase referral volume, I must show responsible handling of nodules to my referral sources to have an opportunity to find lung cancer early. Education on risk assessment is crucial because it allows providers to confidently monitor low-risk patients with serial surveillance CT, while prioritizing indeterminate and high-risk patients for referral to advanced diagnostic centers.

Dr. Garwood is a pulmonologist practicing in Nashville, TN and is affiliated with multiple HCA facilities including Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center where she practices in a multi-specialty practice with thoracic surgery and interventional pulmonary. She completed her pulmonary training at the Medical University of South Carolina.

CHEST is a global leader in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of chest diseases and serves as an essential resource for its 19,000+ members from around the world who provide patient care in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. The journal CHEST ® features the best in peer-reviewed, cutting-edge original research in the multidisciplinary specialties of chest medicine, including CHEST's highly regarded clinical practice guidelines and consensus statements.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer six non-invasive tests for patients with diseases of the lung. Biodesix launched the SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test and the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab in response to the global pandemic and virus that impacts the lung and causes COVID-19. The blood based Biodesix Lung Reflex® strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests to support treatment decisions with results in 72 hours, expediting time to treatment. The blood based Nodify Lung™ nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT™ tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also collaborates with many of the world's leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

