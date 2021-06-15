Biodesix Announces Commercial Availability Of SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced the broad commercial launch of a SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test (cPass™ Neutralization Test Kit, GenScript Inc.). The test uses ELISA technology to detect circulating neutralizing antibodies against the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2 virus) and is the first and only surrogate neutralizing antibody test with FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).The cPass test represents an important diagnostic solution to understanding long-term protective immunity to SARS-CoV.

Current vaccines have been proven highly effective at generating antibodies against the viral spike protein when administered as recommended. However, despite significant research and clinical advances made to combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the emergence of new variants and community outbreaks are of continued concern and have been observed in both previously infected and vaccinated individuals. Neutralizing antibodies produced by the body's immune system may specifically block the interaction between the receptor binding protein on SARS-CoV-2, and the host cell's membrane receptor protein, thereby preventing infection of the cell by the virus. The Biodesix SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test has the potential to identify in individuals, the presence (or absence) of this important subset of antibodies that arise after previous infection or vaccination. Healthcare providers may use the presence of neutralizing antibodies to understand whether an immunized individual is positive or negative for SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies, which may be of particular importance on how immunocompromised patients are managed.

"Although current reports generally suggest that vaccines offer the potential for long-lasting protective immunity from the virus infection, the data is only emerging for immunocompromised individuals (autoimmune, cancer patients, transplant recipients and the elderly), and their ability to generate an immune response," said Dr. James Jett, CMO, Biodesix, Inc. "Surveillance programs incorporating the cPass SARS CoV-2 Neutralization Antibody Test could broadly inform the presence or absence of neutralizing antibodies in previously infected or vaccinated individuals in these higher risk populations. This test is also highly applicable for research studies aimed at understanding the immune correlations of protection in the face of previous infection or vaccination. This information could also be useful in planning for potential immunization boosters."

The blood-based Biodesix Lung Reflex® strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests to support treatment decisions with results in 36 hours, expediting time to treatment. The blood-based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT™ tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action.

