Biodegradable Polymers Market Growth Analysis In Commodity Chemicals Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biodegradable polymers market is poised to grow by USD 817.05 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the biodegradable polymers market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the government's emphasis on efficient plastic waste management.

The biodegradable polymers market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials as one of the prime reasons driving the biodegradable polymers market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biodegradable polymers market covers the following areas:

Biodegradable Polymers Market SizingBiodegradable Polymers Market ForecastBiodegradable Polymers Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Braskem SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont SpA

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Starch-based polymer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Foam packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biodegradable bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

