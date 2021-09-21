BioCryst To Present At 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Links to a live audio webcast and replay of this presentation may be accessed in the Investors section of BioCryst's website at http://www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.biocryst.com.

Investors: John Bluth+1 919 859 7910 jbluth@biocryst.com

Media: Catherine Collier Kyroulis+1 917 886 5586 ckyroulis@biocryst.com