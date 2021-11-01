BioCryst Appoints Jinky Ang Rosselli Chief Data And Insights Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced the appointment of Jinky Ang Rosselli as chief data and insights officer.

In this new role, Ms. Rosselli will lead a global team to leverage and build the company's data science, analytics and insights infrastructure, helping inform strategic decision making at BioCryst. In her new role, Ms. Rosselli will join the BioCryst leadership team and report directly to Jon Stonehouse, chief executive officer of BioCryst.

"Jinky's ability to employ traditional and non-traditional methods to insight gathering, evidence generation and data science has proven to be a critical competitive advantage for BioCryst. Her thoughtful and disciplined synthesis of insights and data has allowed us to confidently understand the ORLADEYO ® (berotralstat) market opportunity, helped inform the build of an optimal commercial infrastructure and has fueled our strong launch performance. We look forward to broadening the impact of her work to deliver even more value across the company with this new role," Stonehouse said.

Ms. Rosselli joined BioCryst in 2015 as vice president of global business analysis and operations. Prior to joining BioCryst, Ms. Rosselli led the global business intelligence and insight team at United Therapeutics from 2011 to 2015. Prior to United Therapeutics, she spent over four and a half years in marketing analytics and marketing roles at Talecris Biotherapeutics (now Grifols). Prior to Talecris, Ms. Rosselli spent five years in a variety of market research and analytics roles at Novartis.

"BioCryst's rigorous, no-fear approach to data and insights truly differentiates us as a company. We are not only fully anchored in the integrity of data, but believe strongly in the importance of humanizing data in the right context, a truly holistic approach. It has been exciting to experience the transformation of unfiltered insights into action through the launch of ORLADEYO. The team is already working aggressively to optimize and repeat this success across multiple complement-mediated diseases and other pipeline opportunities," Rosselli said.

Ms. Rosselli received a B.S. in cognitive and behavioral psychology from Duke University and a master's in public health from the Yale University School of Medicine. She is a Fulbright Scholar and Presidential Leadership Scholar. She currently serves on the board of directors of two non-profit organizations, Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers (TROSA) and the Durham Medical Orchestra Foundation.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO ® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB ® (peramivir injection) has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.biocryst.com.

