BioCorRx Acquires Intellectual Property For Drug Delivery

ANAHEIM, CA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the "Company"), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders, today announced that the Company has acquired a patent application from Calista Therapeutics. The current application, 17/465,748, was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering solid implant formulation for drug delivery. This IP complements the Company's current IP portfolio and may be used for improvements to current naltrexone formulations owned by the Company or licensed to third parties for use with other molecules where solid implant formulations are desired.

Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc., stated, "We are excited to add this new application to our portfolio which may improve certain aspects of solid implant drug delivery. We believe this IP adds value to our portfolio and we plan to explore its uses with our current formulations as well as with others in the implantable drug delivery space."

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

