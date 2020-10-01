Bioclinica's Michael O'Neal, MD, Takes On Newly Expanded Chief Medical Officer Role

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioclinica, an integrated solutions provider of clinical life science and technology expertise, delivering powerful insight into clinical trial development in bringing new therapies to people worldwide, today announced a new, unified Medical and Scientific Affairs organization led by Michael O'Neal, MD, in an expanded role as Chief Medical Officer.

The Medical and Scientific Affairs team will be aligned by therapeutic area with individual practice leaders for each area. With Dr. O'Neal's oversight, Julie Cole, MD, will lead the Oncology team directly in her role as VP of Oncology, Medical Imaging.

The practice leaders will be supported by a shared services organization leading improvement initiatives across therapeutic areas, centered around integration, communication, and process efficiency. These changes will promote a more uniform operational approach to medical imaging.

"Transitioning to this new operating design would not be possible without the collective capabilities of our medical and scientific affairs teams," said Euan Menzies, Chairman and CEO. "This will allow us to continue to provide superior support and service for all clients, while also looking to drive improved utilization of technology across all aspects of our work."

Rejoining Bioclinica is Klaus Noever, MD, based in Munich, Germany. Dr. Noever will support the Medical and Scientific Affairs team in Europe.

Recent medical leadership additions to the team include:

Jeffrey DiPaolo , MD, Neuroradiologist

, MD, Neuroradiologist Robert Ludwig , MD, Radiologist

, MD, Radiologist Elizabeth Greenstein , MD, Nuclear Medicine and PET Radiologist

"We are fortunate to have such strength in our key therapeutic areas," said Dr. O'Neal. "We have multiple critical touchpoints across all aspects of medical imaging, and with our clients, CROs, and many sites. This will allow greater focus on Oncology and room for expansion of current capabilities in Neuroscience, Musculoskeletal, Cardiac Services, as well as Gastrointestinal and Liver."

Dr. O'Neal, a board-certified radiologist, fellowship-trained in CT/MRI, joined the predecessor organization in 2004 and became Head of Oncology in 2006. In addition to oversight of imaging data in support of regulatory approval for many oncology drugs, he has participated in protocol review, charter development, and independent review for over 400 clinical trials to date.

