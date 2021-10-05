BioCina Expands Into Full-service CDMO With Full Control Of Pfizer Manufacturing Facility In Adelaide, Australia

SAN DIEGO and ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCina, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in process development and cGMP manufacturing of microbial-based therapeutics and mRNA vaccines announces the full and final transition from Hospira Adelaide Pty Ltd., an affiliate of Pfizer Inc., of its biologics manufacturing facility, colleagues and operations in Adelaide, Australia. This completes BioCina's August 2020 acquisition of the facility.

"Our vision is to be a trusted CDMO partner to the biopharma industry that helps save the lives of patients worldwide."

BioCina's world class team leverages advanced cutting-edge technologies and processes. In combination with agile operations and extensive regulatory credentials, BioCina can deliver life-saving therapies in rapid time. Added capabilities for BioCina now include manufacturing of cGMP-grade plasmid DNA, which is produced using microbial fermentation. Plasmid DNA is both an attractive new therapeutic modality and a critical input material for the manufacture of modern gene therapies including mRNA vaccines, CAR-T cell therapies and viral gene replacement therapies.

To meet the unprecedented need for mRNA manufacturing capability and capacity now and into the future, BioCina's Founder Masood Tayebi and CEO, Ian Wisenberg, will expand current capabilities and services to include the end-to-end manufacture of mRNA vaccines.

"Our vision is to be a trusted CDMO partner to the biopharma industry that helps save the lives of patients worldwide. We are now in full flight with unfettered ability to provide superior development and manufacturing services. With the current global pandemic, we have seen the need to develop fast, innovative life-saving medicines with world class science and superior quality to our partnered clients. This is at the core of the BioCina team's capability, experience and passion," says Wisenberg.

"BioCina has a strategic focus and significant investment in mRNA process development and manufacturing for vaccines and therapeutics to support solutions using this mRNA platform for our clients," added Wisenberg

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson welcomed the news that BioCina will expand its site in Adelaide to include the end-to-end manufacture of mRNA vaccines. "The State Government is committed to putting the health and medical industries sector at the forefront of South Australia's economic growth, as one of our nine key sectors. Our sector plan looks forward to 2030 with a target to more than double the HMI economic contribution to South Australia, increasing its value from $2.3 billion to $5 billion," Minister Patterson said.

"As Australia's leading CDMO focused on delivering critical mRNA manufacturing capabilities, we are delighted to welcome BioCina formally to Adelaide as a flagship of the national mRNA landscape," added Minister Patterson.

About BioCina BioCina Pty Ltd. is a multi-product biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), focused on the development and cGMP manufacture of microbial-based biological pharmaceuticals, including proteins, mRNA, vaccines and biosimilars, from early development through to commercialization. The BioCina Adelaide facility, formerly the Pfizer/Hospira plant, has a physical footprint of almost 60,000 ft 2 for GMP manufacturing, process development, warehouse and administration. The team has over 35 years of experience and extensive capabilities in microbial process development and manufacturing, with expertise from early process development to commercial manufacturing. Unique to Australia, the BioCina Adelaide site is currently the only TGA, EMA, Health Canada and US-FDA approved commercial facility of its kind in Australia. BioCina is a Bridgewest Group portfolio company.

CONTACT: Ian Wisenberg, +1 (858) 722-2552, iwisenberg@biocina.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biocina-expands-into-full-service-cdmo-with-full-control-of-pfizer-manufacturing-facility-in-adelaide-australia-301392287.html

SOURCE BioCina