Bioceres Crop Solutions To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres") (BIOX) - Get Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Report, a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, will participate in the following investor conferences during November and December: the Roth 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event to be held November 16-18, and the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum to be held virtually on December 2, 2021.

Roth 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual EventDate: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The virtual event will consist of 1-on-1 and small group meetings, and two industry panels. Enrique López Lecube, Chief Financial Officer of Bioceres, and Maximo Goya, Head of Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings on November 16th.

Event participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation ForumDate: Thursday, December 2, 2021Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific Time)

Enrique López Lecube, Chief Financial Officer of Bioceres, is scheduled to host a virtual presentation during the conference and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings during the day.

For more information on the Canaccord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum or to schedule a one-on-one, please contact a Canaccord Genuity representative or visit www.canaccordgenuity.com.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) - Get Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Report is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. To do this, Bioceres' solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include estimated financial information and, among others, statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses by governments, clients and the Company, on our business, financial condition, liquidity position and results of operations, and any such forward-looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether (i) the health and safety measures implemented to safeguard employees and assure business continuity will be successful, (ii) the uncertainty related to COVID-19 in the farming community will be short lived, and (iii) we will be able to coordinate efforts to ramp up inventories. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable current assumptions, expectations, plans and forecasts regarding the Company's current or future results and future business and economic conditions more generally. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from management's expectations or could affect the Company's ability to achieve its strategic goals, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations, liquidity and financial results and the other factors that are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings updated from time to time. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are or were made, and the Company does not intend to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211112005816/en/