Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Upcoming Participation At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres") (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, today announced management's participation at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture & Packaging Conference, which will be conducted virtually November 10 and 11, 2020.

At 10:30am EST on November 11 th, Federico Trucco, Bioceres' Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a 30-miunte Fireside Chat with Morgan Stanley equity research analyst Roberto Browne. Mr. Trucco will also be available for meetings with investors during the conference.

A copy of Bioceres' latest investor presentation, which provides an overview of the business, will be available within the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, https://biocerescrops.com/, during the days that management will be meeting with investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. The Company's solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit https://investors.biocerescrops.com/.

