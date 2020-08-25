Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Successful Completion Of Offer To Exchange Outstanding Warrants

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (" Bioceres" or the " Company") (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced offer to exchange any and all of its 24,200,000 outstanding warrants (the " Warrants"), for either 0.12 Ordinary Shares (the " Exchange Shares") or $0.45 in cash per Warrant, without interest (the " Cash Consideration", and together with the Exchange Shares, the " Exchange Consideration"), at the election of the holder (the " Offer"). The Offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Company's Tender Offer Statement and Schedule 13E-3 Statement on Schedule TO, originally filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") on July 27, 2020, as amended and supplemented by (1) Amendment No. 1 filed by the Company with the SEC on August 6, 2020, (2) Amendment No. 2 filed by the Company with the SEC on August 10, 2020 and (3) Amendment No. 3 filed by the Company with the SEC on August 13, 2020 (the " Schedule TO"), and the related letter of election and transmittal and other offer materials. The Offer expired at 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on August 24, 2020.

Based on information provided by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the Offer, a total of 21,938,774 Warrants were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to the expiration of the Offer. The Company accepted for exchange all such Warrants and will pay an aggregate amount of approximately $115,062 of the Cash Consideration and issue an aggregate of 2,601,954 Exchange Shares in exchange for the Warrants tendered. Delivery of the Exchange Consideration will be made promptly.

As disclosed in the Schedule TO filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020, the Company will promptly redeem the 2,261,226 Warrants that were not validly tendered or exchanged pursuant to the Offer for $0.405 in cash per Warrant. Following the redemption of Warrants not validly tendered, ordinary shares of the Company will be the only listed security available for trading with a total of 38,691,041 ordinary shares outstanding after the issuance of the Exchange Shares.

The Offer was made pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act") contained in Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act. The Company has not filed and will not file a registration statement under the Securities Act or any other federal or state securities laws with respect to the Offer.

Innisfree M&A Incorporated acted as the information agent for the Offer and the depositary for the Offer is Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. For questions and information, please call the information agent toll free at (877) 456-3402 (banks and brokers can call collect at (212) 750-5833).

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality.

