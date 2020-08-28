Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. Announces Date Of Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres") (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, today announced that it plans to release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial and operating results on...

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres") (NYSE American: BIOX), a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, today announced that it plans to release its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, September 10, 2020 before the market open of the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call the same day to discuss the results, as well as provide an update on key strategic initiatives.

Earnings ReleaseThursday, September 10, 2020Time: Before NYSE Market Opens

ExecutivesFederico Trucco, Chairman & Chief Executive OfficerEnrique Lopez Lecube, Chief Financial OfficerMáximo Goya, Investor Relations

Conference CallThursday, September 10, 2020Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

To participate, please dial:(888) 869-1189 (U.S. domestic)(706) 643-5902 (International)

Pre-Register for the conference callPlease use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time: click here

To join via Webcast: Click here

Replay Available: September 10 - 15 until 11:59 p.m. ET1-800-585-8367 (U.S. domestic)1-416-621-4642 (International) Conference ID = 6740967

About Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE American: BIOX) is a fully-integrated global provider of crop productivity technologies designed to enable the transition of agriculture towards carbon neutrality. The Company's solutions create economic incentives for farmers and other stakeholders to adopt environmentally friendlier production practices. The Company has a unique biotech platform with high-impact, patented technologies for seeds and microbial ag-inputs, as well as next generation crop nutrition and protection solutions. Through its HB4® program, the Company is bringing digital solutions to support growers' decisions and provide end-to-end traceability for production outputs. For more information, visit https://investors.biocerescrops.com/.

