Biocept To Supply COVID-19 Testing Through Partnership With The Foundation For California Community Colleges

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, has partnered with the Foundation for California Community Colleges to make COVID-19 testing available to the 116 California community colleges and their more than 2.1 million students.

Through the Foundation's CollegeBuys program, Biocept's PCR-based COVID-19 test is now available for community colleges to purchase for students, faculty and staff. Access to and availability of testing will provide information needed to help protect the safety of campus populations and reduce the spread of the virus on campuses and in surrounding communities if/when colleges return from the current remote learning environment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As colleges prepare for in-person instruction, COVID-19 testing is going to be critically important in keeping campuses and students healthy and safe," said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. "We are proud to leverage our molecular testing capabilities to support California's community colleges and their students, faculty and staff during these unprecedented times."

"Expanding access to COVID-19 testing supplies is essential to smart and safe reopening strategies for the California Community Colleges—safeguarding the health and wellness of our students, faculty and staff," said Jorge J.C. Sales, Vice President of Program Development at the Foundation for California Community Colleges.

Biocept will provide colleges with PCR-based COVID-19 testing, which detects the genetic information of the virus, through its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited San Diego laboratory. The assay detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2 and is intended for use with patients who meet current guidance for evaluation of infection with COVID-19. The test is administered by a health care provider using a nasal or oral swab, and most results will be available within 48 hours of Biocept's receipt of the sample, reducing lengthy turnaround times.

This partnership and the access to COVID-19 testing for the colleges are made possible through the Foundation's CollegeBuys program, the systemwide procurement vehicle which leverages the purchasing power of the 116 colleges to offer a number of services and products at up to 85% discount, ensuring colleges can meet the educational needs of students.

About the Foundation for California Community CollegesThe Foundation for California Community Colleges is the official nonprofit foundation to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors and Chancellor's Office. The Foundation's mission is to benefit, support, and enhance the missions of the California Community Colleges system, the largest higher education system in the nation. Incorporated in 1998, the Foundation works to benefit all California Community College students, colleges, college foundations, and the system as a whole by accelerating paths to economic and social mobility, strengthening communities, and reducing barriers to opportunities for all Californians. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.foundationccc.org.

About CollegeBuysCollegeBuys is the Foundation's systemwide procurement vehicle that leverages the buying power of California's 116 community colleges to offer discounts of up to 85 percent on a wide range of educational products—from industry-leading software and technology to high quality office and classroom furniture. For more information, visit www.collegebuys.org.

About BioceptBiocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy assays, Biocept has developed the CNSide™ cerebrospinal fluid assay that detects cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept's patented Target Selector™ technology captures and quantitatively analyzes CSF tumor cells for tumor-associated molecular markers, using technology first developed for use in blood. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 RT-PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

