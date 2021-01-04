Biocept To Present At H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve patient outcomes, announces that President and CEO Michael Nall will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference being held January 11-14, 2021. The presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Biocept website beginning on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Mr. Nall will also participate in a panel discussion on diagnostics and devices hosted by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner and former Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Senior Advisor. The panel will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. The panel presentation will be available live and through the remainder of the conference, and can be accessed by registering for the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference here.

About BioceptBiocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. Additionally, Biocept is offering nationwide COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, please visit www.biocept.com.

