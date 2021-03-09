Biocept To Participate In Three Virtual Investment Conferences In March

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, announces that President and CEO Michael Nall will participate in three upcoming virtual investment conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference being held March 9-10, 2021. Biocept will hold virtual investor meetings. Investors can request a meeting by registering for the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference here.

33 rd Annual Roth Conference being held March 15-17, 2021. Biocept will hold virtual investor meetings. Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting should contact their Roth Capital Partners sales representative or LHA Investor Relations. A webcast of Biocept's presentation has been pre-recorded and is available on the Company's website here. Roth Conference information is available here.

Maxim 2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conferencebeing held March 17-19, 2021. Biocept will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Maxim Group Senior Managing Director Jason McCarthy, Ph.D. on Friday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time. Investors can register for the conference here.

"Our presentations highlight progress with our neuro-oncology initiative and strategy to become the standard of care when diagnosing and monitoring the spread of cancer into the CNS," said Mr. Nall. "While pursuing this goal, our team continues to serve our community and help fight the pandemic with COVID-19 RT-PCR testing, having now received more than 300,000 COVID-19 samples since June 2020. We are excited about the opportunity to expand our RT-PCR COVID-19 testing portfolio under our recently announced supply agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies to develop a differentiated, quantitative laboratory developed test (LDT)."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with a variety of cancers, including metastatic tumors involving lung, breast and the central nervous system. Biocept's patented Target Selector™ technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with higher sensitivity and specificity than most commercial assays. Additionally, Biocept is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide COVID-19 PCR testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For additional information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

