Biocept Provides Update On COVID-19 Testing With More Than 250,000 Samples Received

Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic tests and services for physicians treating patients with cancer, provides an update on its COVID-19 testing with more than 250,000 samples received to date for processing through its RT-PCR technology at its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, high-complexity molecular laboratory.

"We continue to serve our community during the pandemic with this important testing and have received nearly 55,000 COVID-19 samples since the beginning of 2021," said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. "I'm proud of our team's ability to process these tests quickly. Even with the increasing volume of COVID-19 samples received by our lab, the vast majority of test results to date have been sent to our health providers within 48 hours. As previously noted, we expect COVID-19 RT-PCR testing will be a significant component of our business until the pandemic subsides."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. Additionally, Biocept is offering nationwide COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements regarding our expectation that COVID-19 RT-PCR testing will be a significant component of our business until the pandemic subsides and the ability of Biocept's liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risk that our products and services may not perform as expected. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" heading of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 16, 2020. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005246/en/