Biocept Awarded Broad Japanese Patent For The Use Of Binding Entities In Combination With Any Solid Surface To Capture And Detect Any Target Of Interest, Including CTCs, From Any Sample Type

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of molecular diagnostic tests, products and services designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve patient outcomes, announces that it has been awarded Japanese Patent No. 6771010 entitled, DEVICES AND METHODS OF CELL CAPTURE AND ANALYSIS. The issued patent covers devices for the detection of any target of interest, including circulating tumor cells (CTCs) that are shed into the blood stream by solid tumors where a binding entity, including antibodies or mixture of binding entities, or antibodies and any solid surface are used for target capture, detection, and analysis. This patent includes any biological sample type of interest and includes the use of single entities or cocktails of binding entities.

The claims covered by this patent broadly include the use of binding entities for the capture and detection of any target of interest on any solid surface. It also covers combinations of antibodies for capturing a wide variety of different tumor types. This includes CTCs, as well as any other targets of interest. This patent combines well with Biocept's patented microchannel and cell staining platforms. These technologies combine to enable the capture of any cell of interest, including very rare cells, that may be present in blood and any other biological sample type.

"The granting of this Japanese patent broadly expands Biocept's intellectual property estate for capturing and detecting cells of interest," said Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO. "The patent also interfaces very well with our other patented technologies that include our blood collection tube as well as our Target Selector™ circulating DNA (ctDNA) analysis platforms used for guiding patient treatment decisions. We believe the broad coverage of this patent also provides Biocept with the opportunity for potentially out-licensing the technology to other companies with a focus on any target of interest, including single cell analysis and other methodologies."

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, melanoma, and tumors metastatic to the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. In addition, Biocept is conducting COVID-19 testing to support efforts to fight the pandemic. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements as to our ability to improve patient outcomes, our ability to potentially out-license technology, and the ability of our tests to provide clinically actionable information to oncologist and their patients, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov.

