BioCardia To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia ®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a developer of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, announced today that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Q3 Investor Summit Virtual Conference from August 17-18, 2021 https://investorsummitgroup.com/conferences/ BioCardia Corporate Presentation scheduled for 08/17 at 2pm Eastern Time (11am Pacific time) 1-1 meetings available with Company Representatives for those interested - please sign up through conference website.

from August 17-19, 2021 https://conference.snn.network/

About BioCardia ®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is a developer of two biotherapeutic platforms - the CardiAMP TM autologous bone marrow derived mononuclear cell therapy for cardiovascular indications, and the NK1R+ allogenic bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cell therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. These platforms underly four product candidates, each with the potential to meaningfully benefit millions of patients. Three of these investigational therapies are enabled by the Company's proprietary biotherapeutic delivery platforms, which the Company also selectively licenses to other biotherapeutic development firms.

