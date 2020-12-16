BioAtla Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of highly specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by BioAtla. The shares of common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on December 16, 2020 under the ticker symbol "BCAB." The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by BioAtla, are expected to be approximately $189.0 million. The offering is expected to close on December 18, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, BioAtla has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Credit Suisse are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities became effective on December 15, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Credit Suisse Securities ( USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by e-mail at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BioAtlaBioAtla is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of highly specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer.

