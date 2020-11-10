BioAssured Welcomes Claire Fournier As Vice President Of Business Development As Covid-19 Response Firm Enters New Growth Phase

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAssured, the rapidly growing company specializing in mitigating the spread of harmful microorganisms through multi-layered sanitization solutions, is thrilled to announce Claire Fournier as their new Vice President of Business Development.

Fournier's appointment comes as BioAssured begins an aggressive expansion phase, building on its early success since the onset of the 2020 global Covid-19 pandemic. With proven success in strategic planning, and business development expertise with clients in manufacturing, health care, and NGO sectors, Fournier is anticipated to be pivotal in BioAssured's national and international growth.

"Claire's professionalism and reputation of excellence make us confident in our decision to expand our leadership team. We believe she will be instrumental in driving immediate growth of the company. Focused on market segments built on strong relationships over years of success forming strategic partnerships, and her experience in philanthropic service as well as private industry makes her the perfect match for our company and aligns directly with our company's mission to serve and protect." Angela Robbins, CEO BioAssured.

"Joining the BioAssured team is one of those once in a lifetime career opportunities especially as an entrepreneur at heart. With experience in the health care sector, the importance of patient safety and the protection of health care providers has never been more critical for health care systems than during this pandemic. Protecting the health and safety of employees, students, and customers across the globe is a primary concern with BioAssured offering a solid solution. Public health safety is a matter of corporate responsibility, now more than ever, while ensuring financial stability and growth. Joining BioAssured will provide the opportunity to protect our communities with a safe, continuous-action solution that is sustainable long-term." Claire Fournier, Vice President of Business Development.

With an undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, while recently receiving an Executive Masters from the prestigious Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, Fournier is a proven senior leader in multiple business sectors including manufacturing, health care, and growth management. Fournier joins BioAssured from the YMCA of Central Florida, where she served as the Vice President of Philanthropy. Previously at Orlando Health, she led strategic partnerships and business development for the $2.6B health care system. As a dedicated community leader, Fournier has served on the boards of the Arnold Palmer Medical Center Foundation, Women's Advisory Council for Winnie Palmer Hospital, Shepherd's Hope, Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida, the Heart of Florida United Way Women's Leadership Council Vice-Chair, J4 Leaders, and the Winter Park Day Nursery.

About BioAssuredBioAssured began as a Covid-19 response firm committed to developing a national gold standard of clean, providing consumers with consistency and confidence across all industries and markets. Its multi-layered defense in depth approach to mitigating the spread of harmful microorganisms brings together the best in established sanitization protocols, strengthened by layering scientifically proven disinfecting devices and emerging technologies. Through distribution and service provider partners, BioAssured Certified™ facilities are protected against harmful viruses (including SARS-CoV-2), bacteria, mold, and mildew for a minimum of 30 days between treatments with efficacy verified through routine 3rd party testing.

