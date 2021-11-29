Bioasis Announces Annual General Meeting Details

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the "Company" or "Bioasis"), a biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB 3™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier ("BBB") and the treatment of central nervous system ("CNS") disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announces details of its forthcoming Annual General Meeting ("the Meeting") of shareholders. The Meeting will be held at the offices of Marcum LLP, 555 Long Wharf Dr. 8th floor, New Haven, CT 06511, USA, on Thursday December 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern standard time).

In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the Meeting in person, but instead to submit their votes by proxy well in advance of the Meeting proxy deadline, being 11:00 a.m. (Eastern standard time) on December 14, 2021.

At the Meeting, the Company will be nominating Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Mr. John Curran, Mr. David Wurzer, Dr. Mario Saltarelli and Mr. John Hemeon for election as directors of the Company. Further information regarding each of the nominees can be found in the management information circular for the Meeting, which will be mailed to shareholders and available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com) shortly.

The Company is offering shareholders the option to listen and participate (but not vote) in the Meeting in real time by conference call and webcast, and individuals that will use such electronic communication shall be considered to attend the Meeting. To access the Meeting by conference call, dial toll-free at 1-800-319-4610 within Canada or the USA (or toll at 1-604-638-5340 if outside of North America). Callers should dial in 5 - 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the Meeting and ask to join the call. To access the Meeting by webcast, visit: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/bioasis20211216.html.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB 3™ platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact along with other statements containing the words "believe," "may," "plan," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board and CEO deborah@bioasis.us203-533-7082

Investor Contact:Graeme DickColwell Capital Corp. graeme@colwellcapital.com403-561-8989