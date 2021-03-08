Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Size Worth $6.3 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bioanalytical testing services market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028. The economic efficiency offered for outsourcing as compared to conducting an in-house study is encouraging the outsourcing of these services that is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period. Innovation or new molecule development is directly proportional to the demand for testing services. Due to pricing concerns, competitive pressures, and lead-time to market, companies are opting for outsourcing of testing services. The growing focus on customized care as well as on technological advancements is lowering the molecule lifecycle, which has resulted into rapid development of new molecules.

Key suggestions from the report:

Small molecule bioanalytical testing services held a lucrative share in 2020. This can be attributed to the maximum generic and branded drug compounds coming under this category

The Bioavailability (BA) segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the great demand for these services in generic drug manufacturing. Moreover, with the emergence of biosimilars, the demand for BA studies is expected to increase over the forecast period

North America dominated the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the fact that it is one of the top manufacturing hubs of highly reliable, complex, and high-end pharmaceuticals

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to many developed countries investing in the Asia Pacific region and various amendments to change the clinical trials evaluation standards according to the global platform

The market player's performance in the pharmaceutical analytical testing domain is greatly influenced by the demand from end-user. Due to the increasing awareness level, intense market efforts, government initiatives, and improving accessibility, consumers, these days, are more anxious about personal care, leading to higher consumption of pharmaceutical products. The consumption levels are projected to rise exponentially over the forecast period.

Due to COVID-19 many universities has imposed complete campus lockdown and various other bioanalytical laboratories were suspended for sometimes. This has adversely impacted bioanalytical testing services industry. Also 'wet lab' bioanalytical research came to a complete standstill at several universities. But based on recent circumstances the situation has improved for many bioanalytical testing laboratories where activities can be continued in modified forms based on new guidelines.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bioanalytical testing services market based on molecule type, test type, workflow, and region:

Bioanalytical Testing Services Molecule Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Small Molecule



Large Molecule



LC-MS Studies





Immunoassays





PK







ADA







Others





Others

Bioanalytical Testing Services Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

ADME



In-Vivo





In-Vitro



PK



PD



Bioavailability



Bioequivalence



Others

Bioanalytical Testing Services Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Sample Preparation



Protein Precipitation





Liquid-Liquid Extraction





Solid Phase Extraction



Sample Analysis



Hyphenated technique





Chromatographic technique





Electrophoresis





Ligand Binding Assay





Mass Spectrometry





Nuclear Magnetic Resonance



Other Processes

Bioanalytical Testing Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Bioanalytical Testing Services Market

PPD

ICON plc

Covance Inc.

LabCorp

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

inVentiv Health

SGS SA

Toxikon, Inc.

Intertek group

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

