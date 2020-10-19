Bio-Techne Announces Commercial Release Of New SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Assay Kit For Simple Western

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) - Get Report today announced that ProteinSimple, a Bio-Techne brand, released its SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Module for Jess and Wes Simple Western automated western blotting systems. The SARS-CoV-2 multi-antigen assay for Simple Western offers quantitative characterization of patient serum or plasma derived human IgG antibodies reactive against recombinant Nucleocapsid protein (N), S1 receptor binding domain protein (RBD), S1 subunit full length, S2 subunit full length, and Spike (S1+S2) viral antigens within one 3-hour run.

ProteinSimple's Simple Western systems are automated, hands-free western blotting platforms that can be used for antigen-down serology assays for SARS-CoV-2. The Simple Western serology assay moves beyond 1- or 2-antigen serology assays to measure serum or plasma antibodies reactive against five SARS-CoV-2 antigens simultaneously, providing information-rich views into antibody binding profiles across patients and over the time course of the infection. The SARS-CoV-2 multi-antigen serology assay runs on Jess and Wes systems, enabling the processing of 23 patient samples in 3 hours. This approach has promise as a tool to rapidly characterize patient immune response and as an orthogonal confirmatory test to validate results derived from lateral flow, ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) or other immunoassay serology techniques.

"We are excited about the multi-antigen views this serology assay provides COVID-19 researchers and vaccine developers, while promising to speed up time to data," commented Bob Gavin, Sr. Vice President of Bio-Techne's, Analytical Solutions Division. "It leverages Simple Western strengths of minimal set-up time, hands-free operation, and fully analyzed results in 3 hours."

Traditional Western blots have many drawbacks in a fast-moving research or clinical setting including being slow, labor intensive and lacking reproducibility. Simple Western systems overcome the drawbacks of traditional western blots by providing automation, rapid time to quantitative results, and reproducibility. The SARS-CoV-2 multi-antigen serology assay demonstrates high specificity and correlates well with ELISA.

"The new SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Module is a powerful advancement in the fight against COVID-19," stated Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "At Bio-Techne, we are committed to arming COVID-19 vaccine developers and scientists researching the SARS-CoV-2 immune response with cutting edge technology including the new Simple Western serology assay and Kantaro SeroIndex RUO ELISA kit."

The SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Antigen Serology Module for Jess / Wes from Bio-Techne is intended for research use only. To learn more, visit: https://www.proteinsimple.com/sars-cov-2-multi-antigen-serology-module.html

