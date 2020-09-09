Bio-Path Holdings To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (BPTH) - Get Report, a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize™ liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that Peter H. Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the upcoming virtual H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize ®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path's lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, where it will be evaluated in lymphoma and solid tumors clinical studies.

