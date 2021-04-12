Bio-Path Holdings Presents BP1002 Data At 2021 American Association For Cancer Research Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (BPTH) - Get Report, a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize ® antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announces the presentation of a poster highlighting preclinical BP1002 data at the 2021 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

The poster, titled "The combination of liposomal Bcl-2 antisense oligonucleotide (BP1002) with decitabine is efficacious in venetoclax-resistant cells," was presented virtually by Dr. Maria Gagliardi, Research Scientist at Bio-Path Holdings.

"We are particularly pleased to have these preclinical results of the BP1002 plus decitabine combination against venetoclax-resistant cells highlighted in a poster before an audience of the world's leading cancer researchers at this important scientific meeting," stated Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings. "We look forward to filing a second Investigational New Drug (IND) application for BP1002 and to initiating a clinical study in combination with decitabine in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients who have relapsed from venetoclax-based treatments."

Venetoclax, an FDA-approved Bcl-2 inhibitor, is indicated for hematologic malignancies. However, venetoclax resistance among these AML patients is a growing problem. A recent study found that AML patients who had relapsed from frontline venetoclax-based treatment were also resistant to salvage therapy and had a median survival of less than 3 months 1. Thus, novel treatment approaches for these most vulnerable patients are urgently needed.

BP1002 targets the protein Bcl-2, which is responsible for driving cell survival in up to 60% of all cancers. High expression of Bcl-2 has been correlated with poor prognosis for patients diagnosed with AML. Prior preclinical studies have shown BP1002 to be a potent inhibitor against the Bcl-2 target, and the Company believes that its benign safety profile should enable BP1002 combination therapy with approved agents.

The data presented in the AACR poster show that venetoclax-resistant cells are sensitive to the inhibitory effects of BP1002 combined with decitabine, suggesting that this combination is a potential treatment for patients who have relapsed from frontline venetoclax-based therapies.

About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize ®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path's lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of blood cancers and prexigebersen-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, is under consideration by the FDA to commence Phase 1 studies in solid tumors. This is followed by BP1002, targeting the Bcl-2 protein, where it is being evaluated in a Phase 1 study in advanced lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.biopathholdings.com.

1) Maiti et al. Haematologica, 2021, 106(3):894-898.

Forward-Looking Statements

