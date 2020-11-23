Bio-Me And Siolta Therapeutics To Collaborate On Developing Microbiome-based Pediatric Allergy And Asthma Test

OSLO, Norway and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microbiome Dx company Bio-Me and Siolta Therapeutics today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and marketing agreement. Under the agreement, Siolta will provide both samples and insights into key criteria for Bio-Me to develop a rapid, detailed and comprehensive diagnostic test for infants at risk of developing allergy and asthma.

The test will be offered to parents of new-borns to help them take preventive steps to minimize the risk of their infant developing serious allergic and asthmatic conditions later in life. The test will further help Siolta identify and monitor patients eligible for their live biotherapeutic therapy currently under development.

More than 4 million children suffer from asthma in the US. It is estimated that 30 - 35% of infants in the US are born into families with a history of allergy and asthma. This constitutes around 1.3 million infants annually who are typically considered to be associated with an increased risk. However, recent scientific publications show that infants within this group fall into different risk categories.

In a survey conducted by Bio-Me, about 88% of parents in this high-risk group would be interested in purchasing a test to determine the risk of their infant developing allergy and asthma. This constitutes an annual market size of over $300 million in the US alone.

"This collaboration with Siolta which gives us access to world-leading research into microbiome contributing factors to the development of allergy and asthma," comments Morten L. Isaksen, PhD, Founder, and CEO of Bio-Me. "By combining this knowledge with our Precision Microbiome Profiling (PMP™) platform, we will develop a powerful prognostic test in this important market."

"The PMP™ technology developed by Bio-Me is a great fit for Siolta. Such a test will add value to our clinical development program and has the potential to enhance the market introduction of our novel therapy," comments Nikole E. Kimes, PhD, CEO, and Co-founder of Siolta Therapeutics. "We look forward to working closely with the Bio-Me team to provide a first-in-class prognostic that will provide clarity for the many families with newborn infants at high risk for allergic disease."

