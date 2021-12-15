BIO-key Launches Enhanced Admin Panel And User Experience For IT Teams Managing Its PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) Solution

WALL, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) - Get BIO-key International, Inc. Report, an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today introduced the next generation of its PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform Admin Panel experience to enhance the ability of IT teams to manage and upgrade their IAM strategies. The improved PortalGuard IDaaS Admin Panel provides a simple, centralized interface for common IAM workflows and management of the platform that eliminates inefficiencies and delivers time savings for busy IT teams.

Today, IT teams are focused on keeping their organization safe while ensuring that their technology can support employees, customers, and suppliers to get to the resources they need. An increase in cyber risk and the dynamics of the pandemic, including the shift to remote work, have put pressure on IT teams to improve their IAM strategies, with many moving to more advanced approaches, including a Zero Trust architecture, which requires more granular security controls and oversight. Yet in a recent Osterman Research survey on "Why Zero Trust is Important," 48% of organizations cite obtaining the appropriate resources to do Zero Trust properly as a barrier for embracing it.

Resource limitations are a common challenge as most IT teams face limited budgets and staff, with 61% of cybersecurity professionals saying their teams are understaffed. A major pain point for IT teams often comes from supporting IAM strategies with multiple point solutions that are difficult to integrate, configure, and manage. Further, as these solutions rely on varying sets of overlapping security policies that, without a holistic perspective, create vulnerabilities across the organization.

BIO-key's PortalGuard IDaaS, with its newly enhanced admin panel, solves this problem by replacing end point solutions with one, cohesive IAM platform that is both more secure and easier to configure and manage. PortalGuard is a cost effective solution that enables IT teams to be more effective and productive.

Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard added, "With limited IT resources and the significant gap in available cybersecurity talent across all industries, most organizations are struggling to figure out how to do more with less. The inspiration for the next generation of our admin experience was consistent customer feedback seeking solutions that are easy to manage, flexible, efficient, and can empower the IT team."

PortalGuard IDaaS offers an unmatched variety of options for multi-factor authentication (MFA), contextual authentication, single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR), and is the only IAM platform on the market offering Identity-Bound Biometric authentication methods, all controlled by a centralized set of flexible security policies. IT teams can also take advantage of the high availability, dynamic scalability, effective resiliency, and reduced need for support staff with PortalGuard delivered as a SaaS solution.

The latest enhancements to the PortalGuard IDaaS Admin Panel dramatically improve the IT team experience, making it easier to implement more granular controls for Zero Trust, remote access, and other access scenarios. The Admin Panel can be accessed from any web browser on any device, desktop, or mobile to provide secure and easy management of the platform's capabilities including:

Roles & Permissions

User management

SSO application integrations

Granular security policies configuration

Reporting & auditing

To learn more about the BIO-key PortalGuard IDaaS Admin Panel, please visit BIO-key's website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multifactor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key: Facebook - Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/ LinkedIn - Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international Twitter - Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl Twitter - Investors: @BIO_keyIR StockTwits: BIO_keyIR BIO-key Media Contact: Erin Knapp Matter Communications BIO-key@matternow.com 914-260-3158

Investor Contacts: William Jones, David Collins Catalyst IR BKYI@catalyst-ir.com 212-924-9800