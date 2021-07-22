Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Growth Analysis In Diversified Chemicals Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio
NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 2.13 billion is expected in the bio-based platform chemicals market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the bio-based platform chemicals market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as volatility in crude oil prices strict environmental regulations and policies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The bio-based platform chemicals market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Bio-1 4 Diacids
- Bio-glycerol
- Bio-glutamic Acid
- Bio-3-HPA
- Bio-itaconic Acid
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the bio-based platform chemicals market in the diversified chemicals industry include BASF SE, Braskem SA, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Evonik Industries AG, IP Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Merck KGaA, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc., and PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market size
- Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market trends
- Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market industry analysis
The increase in the demand for biofuels is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high production cost may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bio-based platform chemicals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bio-based platform chemicals market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bio-based platform chemicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bio-based platform chemicals market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Chemical type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Chemical type
- Bio-1 4 diacids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bio-glycerol - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bio-glutamic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bio-3-HPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bio-itaconic acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Chemical type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Braskem SA
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC
- Evonik Industries AG
- IP Group Plc
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Merck KGaA
- Parchem fine & specialty chemicals Inc.
- PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
