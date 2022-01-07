Binders And Scaffolders For Meat & Meat Substitutes Market By Type, Application, Meat Type, & Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market by Type (Binders For Meat & Meat Substitutes, Scaffolders For Cultured Meat), Application (Meat Products, Meat Substitutes, Cultured Meat), Meat Type, &...

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market by Type (Binders For Meat & Meat Substitutes, Scaffolders For Cultured Meat), Application (Meat Products, Meat Substitutes, Cultured Meat), Meat Type, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026 and 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Meat binders are naturally occurring compounds present in a variety of vegetables, fruits, cereal flours, etc. in abundance, and act through their solubility, viscosity, gel-forming ability, water-binding capacity, oil adsorption capacity, fermentability, and mineral and organic molecule binding capacity, which affect the product quality and characteristics.

Besides these, high-fiber intake tends to reduce the risk of colon cancer, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and several other disorders. Moreover, based on their physicochemical properties, many fibers can help to improve the color, texture, and sensorial characteristics instead of nutritional benefits. Fiber inclusions could help in the diminution of calorie content in foods.

Cultured meat can replace animal meat

The growth in demand for cultured meat is expected to be driven by factors such as the increased need for alternative proteins, high investment by key industry players, increase in concerns for animal welfare, and need for environmental sustainability. There is a need for the developers of cultured meat to compete with conventional meat offerings in terms of cost and quality.

However, the eco-friendly nature exhibited by cultured meat such as its 99% less land consumption, up to 96% less greenhouse gas emissions, and up to 90% less water usage may draw the attention of researchers, scientists, eco-activists, and non-profit organizations for product development & commercialization. In addition, several startups are making significant progress in developing animal-free proteins. Alternative protein products derived from insects and plants as well as cultured meat products are gaining popularity among consumers across the world.

Rise of new entrants in Scaffolders and cultured meat market.

Since cultured meat is a strongly growing market, existing players are improving their market share, while new start-ups are being established rapidly. The cultured meat market is in its preliminary stage due to which unorganized players are present at the local level in several countries. There are numerous existing and emerging companies, particularly in the European and Asian markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Scaffolders for Cultured Meat4.2 Meat Binders Market

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Alternative Protein5.2.1.2 Enhanced Food Safety5.2.1.3 Investment by Key Industry Giants5.2.1.4 Health Benefits of Scaffolding to Increase in Protein Content5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Scrutiny of Scaffold Meat5.2.2.2 High Setup Cost5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Exploring Technological Advancements to Develop New Product Lines5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Product Labeling

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain6.2.1 Research & Development6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing6.2.3 Production and Processing6.2.4 Packaging6.2.5 Marketing & Distribution6.2.6 End-Use Industry6.3 Supply Chain Analysis6.4 Technology Analysis6.4.1 Scaffolding Technology6.5 Pricing Analysis: The Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market6.6 Market Map and Ecosystem6.6.1 Demand Side6.6.2 Supply Side6.6.3 Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes: Market Map6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business6.8 Patent Analysis6.9 Trade Analysis6.9.1 Soya Beans6.9.2 Wheat6.9.3 Pea6.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.10.1 Degree of Competition6.10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.10.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.10.4 Threat of Substitutes6.10.5 Threat of New Entrants6.11 Case Studies6.11.1 Growing Demand for Meat Alternatives6.11.2 Increasing Demand for Clean Label Products

7 Regulatory Scenario7.1 North America7.1.1 US7.1.2 Canada7.2 Europe7.3 Asia-Pacific

8 Binders and Scaffolders Market for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Type8.1 Binders for Meat & Meat Substitutes8.2 Scaffolders for Cultured Meat

9 Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Meat Products9.3 Meat Substitutes9.4 Cultured Meat

10 Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Meat Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Beef10.3 Pork10.4 Fish10.5 Poultry10.6 Other Meat

11 Binders and Scaffolders Market for Meat & Meat Substitutes, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.2 UK11.3.3 Netherlands11.3.4 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 China11.4.2 Japan11.4.3 Singapore11.4.4 South Korea11.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific11.5 South America11.5.1 Brazil11.5.2 Rest of South America11.6 Row11.6.1 Israel11.6.2 United Arab Emirates11.6.3 Rest of the Row

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Share Analysis, 202012.3 Key Player Strategies12.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Responses12.4.1 Adm12.4.2 Dupont12.4.3 Kerry Group12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Meat Binder Companies)12.5.1 Star12.5.2 Pervasive12.5.3 Emerging Leaders12.5.4 Participants12.5.5 Product Footprint12.6 Scaffolder Companies Evaluation Quadrant12.6.1 Progressive Companies12.6.2 Starting Blocks12.6.3 Responsive Companies12.6.4 Dynamic Companies12.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends12.7.1 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company13.1.2 Dupont13.1.3 Kerry Group13.1.4 Ingredion Incorporated13.1.5 Roquette Freres13.2 Other Players13.2.1 Wiberg GmbH13.2.2 Advanced Food Systems, Inc.13.2.3 Avebe13.2.4 J.M. Huber Corporation13.2.5 Gelita Ag13.2.6 Nexira13.2.7 Danagreen Co., Ltd13.2.8 Excell13.2.9 Matrix Meats 13.2.10 Myoworks Pvt Ltd 13.2.11 Mosa Meat 13.2.12 Seawith 13.2.13 Aleph Farms Ltd. 13.2.14 Memphis Meats 13.2.15 Supermeat

14 Appendix

